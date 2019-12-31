Sarileru Neekevvaru – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Release Date Controvery back in News

By
Telugu360
-
0

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are announced for Sankranthi release. Tollywood circles are left in shock after both the films are announced for January 12th 2020 release. Tollywood Producers Guild intervened into the issue after which Sarileru Neekevvaru was announced for January 11th 2020 release. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set for January 12th 2020 release.

Now the controversy is back in news after the camp of Allu Arjun are in plans to release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on January 10th. Though the production house is not ready to release the film, Bunny’s camp is reportedly forcing the makers to prepone the film. The discussions are on to resolve the issue. We have to wait to see where this controversy ends.

