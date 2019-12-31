Sarileru Neekevvaru is a tribute for every Indian soldier says Anil Sunkara

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for Sankranthi 2020 release. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Anil Sunkara is the producer. Anil Sunkara interacted with the media to share some exclusive details about the film. Here are the highlights of his interview:

Mahesh Babu will be exhibiting a different mannerism that will appeal to all the sections of audience. All the scenes having Mahesh Babu and Vijayashanthi are the highlights of the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has a strong emotional drama that will impress all the sections. Mahesh Babu’s role in the film as an Army Major will be remembered for a long time. The film is set in the backdrop of Kurnool.

Devi Sri Prasad’s music is an asset for the film and his re-recording work has been top notch. Anil Ravipudi made use of the core strengths of Mahesh Babu to the fullest with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is the biggest ever release for Mahesh Babu till date. The film is a tribute for every Indian soldier.