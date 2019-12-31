Praveen Sattaru to direct Nagarjuna

King Nagarjuna is back to shoot with Wild Dog, an action thriller that presents Nag in the role of a cop. The shoot of the film is going on a fast pace in and around Hyderabad. Nag has been in talks for the remake of Bollywood film Raid from sometime. Praveen Sattaru who directed PSV Garudavega has been finalized to direct the remake.

Praveen Sattaru and his team made enough changes for the script and Nag recently gave his nod for the film. The regular shoot commences soon after Nag completes his work for Wild Dog. Annapurna Studios will bankroll this prestigious film. More details will be announced officially soon.