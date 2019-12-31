North Andhra sentiment rising: YCP sub-regionalism

Regional sentiments like Telangana and Andhra were successfully played to divide United AP. Now, the political leaders are setting their sights on sub-regional sentiments like Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra. This has become a problem especially in Andhra only. Even at the time of United AP bifurcation, there was demand for separate statehood for Rayalaseema region. Seema has sent many Chief Ministers like Kotla Vijayabhasker Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Strong leaders there voiced separate state demand for Seema several times. But there was no such strong demand or agitation for North Andhra ever. Now, this region is also becoming politically sensitive thanks to the ruling YCP master plan to shift Capital to Vizag.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Ex Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao have already raised North Andhra sentiment. In the process, they are not hesitating to hurt Amaravati Capital City sentiment in other regions. Now, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is going a step further to provoke the sub-regional feelings. He is talking about the forced migrations of labourers from his native Srikakulam district to other states. Only Vizag Capital is the final cure for all the problems of North Andhra. YCP North Andhra leaders are clearly worried over emerging threats to Capital shifting from Amaravati farmers, BJP and opposition. The question will remain whether they will finally get this unexpected golden chance.