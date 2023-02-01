2023 starts with a Bang for Telugu Cinema

2022 was a mixed bag for Telugu cinema and all eyes are focused on the veteran actors Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Their films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy had to clash during the Sankranthi season. Both these films were made on big budgets and they released in a gap of a day. Both these films ended up as money spinners while Waltair Veerayya was a clear winner and registered several records all over. Both these films brought handsome profits for the distributors and the producers. Vijay’s Tamil film Vaarasudu and Ajith’s Thegimpu could not stand before the wave of Telugu biggies and they reported low numbers.

Sudheer Babu’s HUNT released during the Republic Day weekend and the film was badly rejected by the audience. Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan opened on a strong note in the Telugu states and reported good numbers over the weekend. 2023 January started with a bang for Telugu cinema. There are several films lined up for release in February and 2023 has a list of biggies and all the young actors will test their luck this year.