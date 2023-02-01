Nani’s Dasara: Red Hot in Trade

Natural Star Nani picked up Dasara, a rustic village-based drama set in Telangana backdrop and the film is also said to have an intense drama. Dasara is also the costliest attempt made in Nani’s career. Over the years, Nani’s films failed to fare exceptionally well in theatres though there was huge growth in his non-theatrical market. Dasara teaser received top-class response and the film will head for a pan-Indian release on March 30th. With rustic films like KGF and Kantara doing well across the nation, all eyes are now focused on Dasara. Nani’s words added much more confidence on the film.

Dil Raju now bagged the entire Telugu theatrical rights of the film. Anil Thadani will release the film in Hindi. There are other offers for the film in the neighboring languages of Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Dasara is currently red hot in trade and is expected to open with a bang. Srikanth Odela is making his debut as director and Nani will be seen speaking in Telangana accent. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine and Santosh Narayanan is the music director. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of Dasara.