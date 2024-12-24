2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

2024 is a mixed bag for Telugu cinema as there were a series of debacles. However, it was the domination of stars in 2024. The year started with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Though Trivikram was trolled and criticized, it was Mahesh Babu’s energy that made the film passable. Guntur Kaaram took advantage of the holiday season and minted good money in its final run. Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was a smashing hit across the nation. The movie had a strong and long run at the box-office though the film had enough flaws. The runtime was a barrier but the audience watched the film in theatres. The presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone was an added advantage.

It has been a long wait for NTR’s fans. His film Devara released during Dasara season and the release was well planned. The film received mixed response from the audience and fans from the early premieres. But Devara maintained strength and collected big money in the final run. NTR’s performance was appreciated. There were no releases for stars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Balakrishna and others. Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga made decent money during Sankranthi. Actors like Ravi Teja, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej and others delivered massive disasters. 2024 is a year of stars who took average content to the next level through their stardom.