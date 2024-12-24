x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
View all stories
Home > Movie News

2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

Published on December 24, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dialogue Writer SAI MADHAV BURRA Exclusive Interview
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy
image
2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

tollywood 2024 top movies

2024 is a mixed bag for Telugu cinema as there were a series of debacles. However, it was the domination of stars in 2024. The year started with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Though Trivikram was trolled and criticized, it was Mahesh Babu’s energy that made the film passable. Guntur Kaaram took advantage of the holiday season and minted good money in its final run. Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was a smashing hit across the nation. The movie had a strong and long run at the box-office though the film had enough flaws. The runtime was a barrier but the audience watched the film in theatres. The presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone was an added advantage.

It has been a long wait for NTR’s fans. His film Devara released during Dasara season and the release was well planned. The film received mixed response from the audience and fans from the early premieres. But Devara maintained strength and collected big money in the final run. NTR’s performance was appreciated. There were no releases for stars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Balakrishna and others. Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga made decent money during Sankranthi. Actors like Ravi Teja, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej and others delivered massive disasters. 2024 is a year of stars who took average content to the next level through their stardom.

Next Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy Previous Latest Developments in Allu Arjun’s Case
else

TRENDING

image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema
image
KGF Star Yash Speaks Highly Of UI The Movie

Latest

image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dialogue Writer SAI MADHAV BURRA Exclusive Interview
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy
image
2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

Most Read

image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy
image
Latest Developments in Allu Arjun’s Case

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress Ishita Raj Perfect Curves Amyra Dastur Hot In Red Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition