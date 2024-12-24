Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy

Acclaimed producer Dil Raju, who was recently nominated as the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation, might be the saviour for Tollywood. It is a known fact that he was away from Hyderabad for Game Changer promotions when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Tollywood celebrities in the state assembly over Allu Arjun’s issue. He also asserted that no permissions will be given for benefit shows as long as he remains in power. This statement came as a huge dampener for upcoming biggies.

In the wake of these statements from Revanth Reddy, there have been numerous speculations that the government is likely to impose strict restrictions for big-ticket films from now onwards. If Revanth Reddy’s government refuses ticket hikes and doesn’t allow benefit shows, it is likely to impact the revenues of big ticket films because Telangana is the bread and butter for Tollywood.

Now that Dil Raju returned from the USA, he wasted no time and visited the stampede victim’s family in hospital and enquired about the little boy’s condition. He also assured complete support from film industry and also promised a job to Revathi’s husband Bhaskar. He further revealed that it was Revanth Reddy who instructed him to visit the hospital and assure the family.

Dil Raju clarified that he was appointed as FDC chairman to bridge the gap between the government and the industry. He said he will soon meet CM Revanth Reddy and resolve the differences and also announced that he will meet Allu Arjun as well.

It looks like Dil Raju might put an end to this controversy and settle the issue without escalating further. His upcoming film Game Changer is set for release on January 10th and he will be the first one to be affected if the government doesn’t yield from its earlier stand. So, he has decided to step in and resolve the ongoing issues with the Congress government.