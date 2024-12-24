Latest Developments in Allu Arjun’s Case

Icon Star Allu Arjun landed in deep troubles in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. He has been receiving huge outrage after the Telangana cops unfolded sensational revelations. Here are some developments in the case today:

Allu Arjun appeared before the Chikkadpally cops at 11 AM and the investigation happened for two hours. Though there are rumors that there would be a scene recreation planned in Sandhya theatre, it did not happen. The cops asked Allu Arjun to be available for the investigation. Allu Arjun’s legal team too was present in the police station.

Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule were added as A18 in the case.

Advocate Poduri Srinivas Reddy made shocking comments that Allu Arjun’s bail will get canceled in the next two days and he will be remanded back to jail.

Anthony, the organizer of bouncers has been taken into custody in the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

Several Telangana politicians have responded about the incident. Dr. Bhupathi Reddy, Congress MLA from Nizamabad Rural warned Allu Arjun that they would boycott his films if he made comments on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Tight security has been imposed around the residence of Allu Arjun. The security has been tightened at the Chikkadpally police station. There was no crowd that gathered near the police station today. The media personnel were spotted in large numbers.