21 fresh corona cases in AP, tally climbs to 402

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh to 402 on Saturday after 21 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the state

Kurnool continues to top the tally with five new cases taking the total to 82, closely followed by Guntur which reported 14 positive cases of corona taking the total to 72, Kadapa (30) and Krishna (35) districts reported one case each. With a spurt in positive cases, Guntur administration has decided to impose complete lockdown in the district and made made wearing face masks for people mandatory in public. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those who fail to wear a mask.

With growing number of positive cases, the state intensified its containment strategy by identifying 133 high-incidence clusters as ‘red zones’. Clusters are spread across 11 of the 13 districts in the state. The highest number of 30 red zones have been identified in Nellore, followed by 22 in Kurnool, 16 in Krishna, 12 in Guntur, 12 in West Godavari, 11 in Prakasam.Similarly, 8 clusters have been demarcated in East Godavari, 7 in Chittoor, 6 in Kadapa, 6 in Visakhapatnam, and 3 clusters in Anantapur district.