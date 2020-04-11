Tollywood in plans to slash down the ticket prices?

Tollywood is completely shattered with the outbreak of coronavirus. All the shoots are stalled and the theatres are shut. Telugu film industry would incur a loss of hundreds of crores because of this shock. Even after the lockdown gets lifted, it would take some time for things to turn normal. Theatres will remain shut till things calm down. There is a huge financial crunch all over and the audience will take their time to settle down and watch films in theatres.

Tollywood bigwigs are in plans to slash down the ticket prices to make films affordable in this crisis. A top producer spoke to Telugu360 expressing his view. He said that “It would be quite good if the ticket prices are slashed down by 40% for some time. OTT platforms turned out to be the major source of entertainment for the audience in this crisis. It is quite tough to divert the audience towards films and hence the price cut for the upcoming releases would be an option. To witness decent footfalls and occupancy in this crisis, the price cut for tickets is the best option”.

All the Tollywood producers should come on to the common stand to implement this and support cinema in this tough time.