Ram trashes rumors about ‘RED’ Release

With the theatres closed and releases of several films stalled, there are speculations that most of the upcoming movies would head for digital release before they would be screened in theatres. Ram’s upcoming movie RED completed all the formalities and is announced for April 9th release. But with the coronavirus scare, there is no clarity on the theatrical release of RED. A leading news daily reported that Ram is in dilemma about the release of the film in theatres and the makers are considering a digital release soon.

Ram trashed the rumors about this saying that he is eagerly waiting for the release of the film on big screen. He said that he locked himself at home. “Nope! #RAPO is not in any dilemma..in fact he’s been chilling at home following the Government’s rules on Social Distancing & Home Quarantine like he’s been doing for the past 15 years or so..Man shrugging & also, he’s waiting to see his fans watch #RedTheFilm on the BIG SCREEN!” posted Ram.

Kishore Tirumala directed RED which is an action thriller. His home banner Sri Sravanthi Movies bankrolled the project.