Amazon offers a tempting price for Nani’s V?

Natural Star Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V completed all the formalities and is waiting to hit the screens after the lockdown gets lifted. With the coronavirus issue shaking the nation, Tollywood producers are left in dilemma about the new release dates as they are not confident about how soon the audience will come to theatres to watch the films. At the same time, digital giants like Amazon are offering massive prices to release these projects before the films head for a theatrical release.

It is heard that Amazon quoted a tempting price of Rs 35 crores for the digital rights of V which is huge. But Dil Raju is left puzzled as he needs to convince Nani, Sudheer Babu and Mohan Krishna Indraganti along with his distributors to head for a digital release. Tollywood actors may not allow this move as their image would get damaged. The producers are struggling because of the lockdown and they could not take a call on the tempting offers. If the lockdown is extended, some of the Telugu producers will take a call on the direct digital release of their films.