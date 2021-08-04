2200 candidates,, 22000 proposers in Huzurabad bypoll?

If sources are to be believed, as many as 2200 persons are likely to file their nominations for the Huzurabad bypoll. Sources say that several groups have decided to put up many candidates. This en masse filing of nominations is likely to force a paper ballot instead of an EVM ballot. Already associations belonging to Arya Vysyas, MPTCs, field assistants, weaver community, mid Maneru project oustees and private lecturers are planning to file nominations.

According to election commission rules, each candidate has to propose only one candidate. A person cannot propose two candidates. Every candidate needs 10 proposers, who should belong to the constituency where elections are held. At this rate, the 2200 candidates will have to find 22000 proposers. This means, out of the 2.26 lakh voters in Huzurabad, as many as 22000 would be proposers. This will create a unique situation in Huzurabad.

Sources say that if indeed 2200 candidates are in the fray, then the election commission may have to opt for ballot papers instead of an EVM. Surfeit of candidates with confusing election symbols might leave the voters, especially the rural illiterates completely confounded.There could be many invalid votes, election analysts fear. They feel that this kind of en masse nominations could pose many problems.

The Eatala Rajender camp feels that these mass nominations are a ploy of the ruling TRS to confuse the voters and divide anti-TRS votes. This might affect the ultimate outcome of the elections, the Eatala camp fears.