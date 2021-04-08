2nd wave forces TTD to close darshan from April 12

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has begun once again stringent restrictions atop the Seven Hills temple. It is taking extra precautionary measures on account of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus second wave. As an immediate step, the TTD has stopped the issue of Sarva Darshanam tokens for darshan from April 12. In view of the uncertainty, the TTD has not clarified when it will reissue these tokens.

The Central Government has also repeatedly been issuing cautionary warnings for utmost precautions with regard to the preventive measures. In the first wave of infections, the TTD closed the Tirumala temple for several months. That step was taken after many archakas also fell victim to the virus in addition to the devotees.

The TTD is also expected to cancel the Sri Vari arjita sevas which are to begin on April 14 as per the existing schedule. The arjita sevas were closed and they were being performed in private ever since the first wave of epidemic reached its peak last year. Now, the rising second wave threat is forcing the TTD to have second thoughts on the reopening of the sevas for the general pilgrims and devotees. These sevas included Archanantara Seva, Suprabhata Seva, Thomala Seva and the like.