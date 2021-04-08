First Look: Akhil Akkineni as Agent

For the first time, Akhil Akkineni will be seen in a full-length action entertainer and the film is titled Agent. Surendar Reddy will direct this big-budget project and the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film today marking the actor’s birthday. Akhil sports a new raw and rugged look in the poster of Agent. Thaman is the music composer and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. The film is announced for December 24th release this year. The regular shoot commences this month and the film got its official launch yesterday in Hyderabad. Akhil worked out rigorously for the role and he beefed up his muscles for Agent, a spy thriller.

