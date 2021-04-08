Exclusive updates about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the Icon Star and he is completely busy with Pushpa, a high voltage action-packed mass entertainer directed by Sukumar. The film is majorly shot in forests with hundreds of cast and crew members. The estimated budget of Pushpa is said to be Rs 160 crores and a total number of 180 working days are planned for the film. Allu Arjun and Sukumar will be taking a lion’s share in the film’s budget as remunerations and they would be sharing the profits of the film. The film’s lead antagonist Fahad Fazal is taking Rs 5 crores as remuneration. Allu Arjun is charging Rs 35 crores and Sukumar is taking home Rs 25 crores as remuneration apart from the profits. Pushpa is announced for August 13th release but there are speculations that the film may not make it for the date.

There are also talks that RRR may miss the announced October 13th release date and if this happens, Pushpa will move to October 13th. Else the makers will stick for August 13th release date as per the latest update. The teaser that is out last night received a terrific response all over. The next schedule of the film will commence soon. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad scores the music. Mythri Movie Makers are backing this big-budget project which is all about the sandalwood mafia.