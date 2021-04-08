Jagan 1-day campaign, Naidu 4 days in Tirupati

The by-election campaign in the Tirupati by-election is picking up momentum. The April 17 poll is getting country-wide attention as it is considered a mini referendum on the Jagan regime. Despite this, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is planning to do such a one-day campaign. It is most likely on April 14. Whereas, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is starting his campaign from April 8 and is expected to continue it for four to five days.

The YCP is very confident of increasing its majority. Mr. Jagan Reddy has deployed one Minister each in all the seven assembly constituencies in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. Moreover, the CM is heavily relying on the local strongmen like Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy in the Chittoor district’s three segments and on Anil Kumar Yadav and Kakani Govardhan Reddy in the Nellore district’s four segments.

On the other hand, the TDP campaign has already been started by Nara Lokesh who has been doing door to door campaigns in the segments for the last four days. From today, Mr. Naidu will take over the TDP electioneering.

The YCP is silently doing its work in the respective segments with its money and muscle power. Whereas, the TDP is heavily dependent on raising awareness against the Jagan regime’s failures.