3 Capitals blow to Gannavaram airport expansion works

One by one, all the farmers and owners were withdrawing their support to the Gannavaram airport expansion project. The land owners were promised that they would be given suitable land parcels in Amaravati Capital City area in return for the lands given for the airport. But now, the value of the promised lands in the Capital area came down very low. As a result, some of the farmers have already withdrawn from the airport projecta nd took back their lands and began cultivation.

More importantly, actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju and prominent film producer Aswini Dutt took back their 30 and 40 acres respectively at Gannavaram airport project site. They began growing orchards there. When the airport officials approached for giving lands, they said that it would not be possible any more since Amaravati Capital project was not withdrawn already.

Left with no choice, the Airports Authority of India officials wrote to the Krishna District Collector for immediately handing over the lands. Over 700 acres were acquired from the farmers for expansion works. Now, almost all farmers have revolted against the government and decided not to give their lands.

The Central government already allocated funds for Gannavaram airport expansion. These works were going on right now. If the project suffers a setback now, the overall project will face a risk.