Nagarjuna has no plans to produce films

King Nagarjuna is also a successful businessman like he proved his mettle as an actor. He produced several super hit films on his home banner Annapurna Studios. He has been struggling for success and his theatrical market tumbled down after a series of flops. His younger son Akhil is struggling hard to impress the audience while Naga Chaitanya is lined up with several interesting projects. Nagarjuna who was quite active as a producer has no such plans in the coming days.

Though he was convinced with some of the scripts, Nagarjuna decided to skip producing them. Instead, he referred some of them to his close friends. He was initially approached to produce Akhil and Surendar Reddy’s film but Nag politely rejected the proposal. The discussions about the film’s producer are currently on. Nag will also stay away from producing his upcoming projects and he is keen to pocket decent remuneration because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nag resumed the shoot of Wild Dog and he already signed an action entertainer in the direction of Praveen Sattaru.