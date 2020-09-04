President dials Governor Dr. Tamilisai

President Ram Nath Kovind dialled Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday and discussed about the President’s upcoming video conference on the National Education Policy-2020 scheduled to be held on September 7.

The President has also interacted with the Governor on Covid-19 situation and asked about the measures being taken to contain the pandemic in the State. The President wished the people of Telangana to stay safe and to be in good health and help prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

In his preparatory round of discussions with Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan about the scheduled video conference on the National Education Policy, the President mentioned that quality of education at all levels and improvement of higher education on a par with the global standards are vital.

During the proposed video conference, the President will be interacting with the Governors of the States and Ministers of Education, while all the vice-chancellors of the State universities will also join the meeting and listen to the message by the President and his interaction with the Governors and the Ministers of Education.

The main objective of the proposed video conference is to create better awareness about the National Education Policy-2020, which is being considered as the path-breaking and is potentially capable of transforming the education system to meet the global standards. The NEP-2020 is aimed at creating knowledge economy and to make India as the knowledge superpower.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan informed the President of India about the various initiatives and the lead she has taken with regard to the NEP-2020 and other key issues in the higher education sector in the State.

The Governor apprised the President about the webinar she organised with six eminent personalities, including two members of the UGC, of higher education on the topic of “Perspectives about National Education Policy-2020: Road Map for Telangana.”

“A detailed summary report of the webinar outcomes and the suggestions has also been submitted to the Ministry of Education and to the State government,” the Governor informed the President.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has also shared about her series of video conferences with the universities’ vice-chancellors, registrars and other functionaries with an objective to mould the universities into centres of excellence in higher education.

The Governor informed the President about her unique initiatives like “Connect Chancellor,” to encourage students to hone and exhibit their skills and talents, and “Chancellor Connects Alumni,” which is aimed at promoting active contribution and participation of the old students in developing the universities.

The Governor informed the President about her proposed webinar with the eminent personalities in school education system scheduled to be held on September 5 as part of the Teachers Day celebrations.

The President appreciated the initiatives and efforts by the Governor for quality education in universities and at different levels.