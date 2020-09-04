ACB arrest 8 accused in ESI scam

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested eight people involved in the ESI scam, including former IMS director and accused in ESI scam case Devika Rani and joint director Padma.

All the eight accused will be produced before the ACB court on Friday evening in Hyderabad.

The ACB sleuths arrested Devika Rani and seven others for creating fake medicine indents that were purchased from different companies at higher prices. The ACB has been probing financial irregularities in the supply of medicines and other surgical kits to dispensaries and ESI hospitals across the state. As part of its probe, the ACB unearthed over Rs 100 crore with of disproportionate assets of Devika Devika Rani. The ACB officials suspect that the accused officer invested her ill-gotten money in several businesses in the name of her associates.