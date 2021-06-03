3 Capitals will become a reality any moment: Botsa

All of a sudden, the YSRCP MPs and Ministers are raking up the issue of decentralisation, 3 Capitals and shifting of executive capital from Amaravati. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has made a latest statement, saying that the works on the 3 Capitals are going on at a brisk pace.

What more, Botsa has asserted that 3 Capitals will become a reality any moment now on. The question of forming the Capitals this year would not arise any more. Some evil forces were trying hard to halt the decentralisation but that would not be possible at any cost.

The Minister has said that the Chief Minister has the authority and the power to function from anywhere in the State. Nobody can object to that. The CM would only look for administrative convenience. The 3 Capitals law has been passed in the State Assembly and this cannot be stopped.

Botsa said that the TDP leaders were against the shifting of Executive Capital and they were just trying to take sadistic pleasure by creating hurdles. Eventually, 3 Capitals would be unstoppable. The YSRCP was committed to the development of all regions on an equal footing.