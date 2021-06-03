Prabhas gearing up for a packed July

With the second wave of coronavirus all over, most of the states implemented lockdown and the shoots are stalled. Tollywood is slowly in plans to resume their works from July if the situations turn favorable. Pan Indian actor Prabhas has to complete a song from his upcoming release Radhe Shyam. The makers are keen to resume the shoot of the film in the first week of July and complete the song along with the pending patchwork. A special set for the song is constructed in Ramoji Film City currently.

Prabhas is in plans to complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam first. He is also in plans to resume the shoots of Salaar and Adipurush. Prabhas asked the directors of both these films to plan their schedules from July. He is expected to start the second schedule of Salaar and the shoot will take place in Hyderabad in July. Depending on the situations in Mumbai and the call taken by Bollywood makers, the schedules of Adipurush will be planned. Prabhas is keen to return back to work in July for now and complete both Salaar, Adipurush before the end of this year.