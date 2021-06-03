When Venky rejected a Remake?

Victory Venkatesh is the most successful Tollywood actor and he has done an ample number of remake films. He completed the shoots of Naarappa and Drishyam 2 which are remake films. Both these projects are expected to release soon. Venky’s brother Suresh Babu watched Dhanush’s recent super hit film Karnan in a special screening even before its release. He wanted Venky to remake the film but Venky rejected the plan.

After watching the film, Venky felt that Karnan will not appeal to the Telugu audience. It is then Bellamkonda Sreenivas acquired the Telugu remake rights and signed the project. There are talks that Sreekanth Addala who directed Naarappa will direct the remake of Karnan and an official announcement will be made soon. Venkatesh will focus on Anil Ravipudi’s F3 soon after the pandemic calms down.