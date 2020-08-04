“30 Years Industry” Prudhviraj in critical condition

Popular comedian Balireddy Prudhviraj is reportedly in a critical condition. He was admitted to a hospital due to severe fever for the last 10 days. Although he was tested negative for Covid-19, the actor was advised by the doctors to remain in isolation for 15 days.

Prudhviraj acted in over 100 movies. His dialogues “30 Years Industry”, in Krishna Vamsi’s Khadgam and ‘Boiling star Babloo’ in Loukyam have brought him immense recognition and fame.

“I have been suffering from fever. After tests, most reports showed negative for coronavirus. However, after CT scan, doctors prescribed to undergo treatment in quarantine for 15 days and on Monday midnight, I got admitted in the hospital,” Prudhviraj said in a video message.

Prudhvi Raj hails from West Godavari district’s Tadepalligudem. He recently took a plunge into politics by joining the YSRCP. He was appointed as state secretary of YSRCP.

Recently, Bahubaali fame Rajamouli and Chitram director Teja were tested positive for Covid-19. Both the prominent directors went into home isolation.

Teja had given back to back hits with Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, Jayam and Nijam. He has several awards to his credit, including Nandi and Filmfare for Best Director. Before turning to full-fledged direction, Teja worked as cinematographer in a host of films including Kshana Kshanam, Rangeela, Drohi, Antham, Gaayam, and Govinda Govinda, Baazi, Ghulam and Money among others.