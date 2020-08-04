Sharwanand signs a new film

Sharwanand is one of the honest actors of Telugu cinema. His career is not having a smooth ride and run. All his recent movies fell short of minting money at the box-office. However, the actor is lined up with a bunch of films. Sharwanand is busy with the shoot of Sreekaram which reached final stages. He has Maha Samudram lined up with Ajay Bhupathi and one more film in the direction of Kishore Tirumala.

The young and talented actor signed a film new film recently. Sri Venkateswara Cinemas who has been signing back to back projects locked Sharwanand for their next project. The director and other details would be announced soon. Narayandas Narang and Ram Mohan Puskur are the producers. They recently announced the 20th film of Nikhil. They are venturing into production with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story that is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The production house even roped in Nagarjuna for their second project which is an action thriller.

Sekhar Kammula also signed his next film for the production house. After Naga Chaitanya and Nikhil, Sharwanand is the latest one to sign a project for Sri Venkateswara Cinemas.