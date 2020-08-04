RRR takes jibes at Jagan: Look into Manasakshi, not Sakshi

After his veiled attacks, YSRCP ‘rebel’ MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju is now unleashing frontal broadside against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On Tuesday, he took jibes at Jagan stating that he should look into his (manasakshi) conscience and not ‘Sakshi’ while referring to Telugu news daily and a Telugu news channel founded by him and headquartered in Hyderabad.

A day after TDP president and former chief minister challenged Jagan to seek re-election on Amaravati, Raju too asked Jagan to seek fresh vote as a final referendum on the proposed three capitals move. “If you have the guts, seek public opinion and go for re-election. Currently, you have 151 members in the Assembly, dissolve the assembly and seek a fresh vote. If the people are in favour of the three capitals, you might even bag all the 175 seats in the Assembly,” he said, throwing a direct challenge at Jagan.

“You should look into your manasakshi, and not Sakshi,” he said rather tongue-in-cheek referring to Sakshi TV Channel’s slogan “Sakshi, Mee Manasaksi’.

For the last three months or so, Raju never directly attacked Jagan. But in the last two days, Raju had been training his guns at Chief Minister. On the trifurcation issue, Raju asked if the Andhra Pradesh government has enough money to build three capitals. “The government has no money to increase pension for the old people, from where will it get crores of rupees to build three capitals,” he questioned.

Further, Raju pointed out under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, farmers would have to be given Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 crore as compensation. “If Jagan continues Amaravati as capital, the government can save a lot of money. Only around Rs 4000-5000 crore will have to be spent on capital building in Amaravati. The government has deceived the farmers by creating the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA),” he slammed the Jagan ‘sarkar’. He termed the decision to approve the two bills as unlawful as it is in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.