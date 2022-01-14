33 TDP leaders/ cadre murdered in 32-month YSRCP regime!

The opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh has released the list of its leaders and party workers who were brutally murdered after YSRCP came to power in May 2019.

According to the figures released by TDP on Friday (today), as many as 33 TDP leaders and party workers were brutally murdered in the past 32 month rule of YSRCP government.

This list was released in the wake of brutal murder of TDP leader Thota Chandraiah of Macharla consituency in Guntur district recently which created a furore in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the 33 murdered, about 20 belonged to weaker sections, said TDP. Most of the murders were committed in Palnadu region in Guntur district.

The TDP leadership has decided to intensify agitations against ‘murder politics’ of YSRCP government. The party will also take up extensive campaign at national-level to bring to the notice of all the political parties in the country about the murder politics of YSRCP government.

The party is also planning to approach various forums including National Human Rights Commission seeking action against the YSRCP government.