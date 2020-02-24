4 month deadline for Executive Capital shifting?

Despite court orders, speculation is rising that the YCP government has speeded up Capital shifting by issuing oral orders to the respective departments. They are asked to find suitable ‘ready-to-occupy’ buildings in Vizag to begin administration from there soon. Rumour is that CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his Ministers are giving hints on their decision to run Executive Capital functions totally from Vizag after four months from now.

Accordingly, the officials are identifying mainly guest houses and villas for shifting Governor’s office, CMO, etc. For reasons not known, Millennium Towers is temporarily removed from the list of buildings for shifting Secretariat. But, there are no suitable alternative big buildings for accommodating Secretariat. Search is still on. The officials are considering the Government’s Guest House in Siripuram for the Governor’s Bungalow. The Vizag port guest house near RK Beach may be used for the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

The bungalows of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor and Registrar and the Jubilee Guest House there are also under consideration. For officials residences, they are preferring private buildings and villas.