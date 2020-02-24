Nani super confident on HIT

As promised, Natural Star Nani is producing content-driven films. After an impressive attempt like Awe, the actor is testing his luck with this second production titled HIT. Sailesh Kolanu is making his debut as a director and Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles. During the pre-release event, Nani expressed his confidence in the film. Nani watched HIT yesterday and he said that he is very confident about the film.

Nani lauded Vishwak Sen and Sailesh for their work. HIT is said to be a gripping action thriller that is based on a missing case of a girl and Vishwak plays an intense cop in this racy thriller. SS Rajamouli, Anushka, Rana Daggubati, Dil Raju and others attended the pre-release event as Chief Guests. Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled HIT and the film is hitting the screens this Friday.