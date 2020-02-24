Mahesh prefers bound scripts over star directors

Last year it was a rude shock for Sukumar after Mahesh Babu picked up Anil Ravipudi over Sukumar who delivered an industry hit like Rangasthalam. Mahesh once again proved the same that he is going with the content rather than working with a star director. He is said to have straightaway rejected the story narrated by Vamshi Paidipally and there are talks that he may soon work with Parasuram.

After delivering back to back hits, Mahesh Babu is not in a mood to compromise. If nothing exciting comes, Mahesh prefers to holiday with his family instead of doing films for money. He is on a break currently and Mahesh will start working on his next later this year. Parasuram is working on the script and Mahesh is already in the hunt for the other best options.