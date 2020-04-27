4 staff at AP Raj Bhavan test Corona +ve, alarming rise in Krishna

Krishna district has reported 52 Coronavirus cases in a single day. This has triggered widespread fears and official machinery stepped up lockdown restrictions further. The top officials were shaken after four staffers at AP Raj Bhavan located in the heart of Vijayawada city tested positive for the virus. The staffers were identified as Chief Security Officer, a medical staff nurse, a butler and one house keeping person. None of them has any travel history, forcing the district administration to enquire whether community transmission has picked up in the district. However, one of the staff recently visited Hyderabad. Based on this, the district officials took up contact tracing now.

Following this, the authorities have proposed to do virus tests on the Governor as well. Also, nearly 14 staff in the health team at Raj Bhavan were placed under strict quarantine. Tests are being carried out on all of them.

While Krishna reported 52 new cases in last 24 hours, overall AP reported 81 cases. The total cases reached 1,097 cases in AP. The district officials are further tightening the lockdown restrictions in all areas following latest reports.