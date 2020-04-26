In Kurnool , 6 in YSRCP MP family tested corona positive

In a shocking development, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar admitted that there are 6 Corona cases within his family. He also made some sensational statements that put YSRCP leaders in an embarrassing position. Details as below:

Sanjeev Kumar, Kurnool MP, is also a doctor, and most of his family members also doctors. MP admitted that 6 of his family members, including his octogenarian father also confirmed Covid-19 disease. He also made a shocking statement that Corona spread is in 4th phase in Kurnool and it is spreading very fast in the district. These statements put YSRCP leaders in an extremely embarrassing position as they have been claiming that Jagan’s government is effectively curbing the spread of Coronavirus in the state. In fact, Vijaya Sai Reddy tweeted that the World Health Organization also inquiring about the steps taken by the Jagan government to arrest the spread of Corona.

Officials suggested MP Sanjeev Kumar also to be in quarantine as his family members have been reported Corona. We will have to wait and see how YSRCP leaders respond to the statements of MP.