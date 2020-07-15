44 deaths, 2,432 new infections in AP

The Covid-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh is getting worse by the day.

Health officials reported 2,432 more infections in their latest update, the most so far since the state began its phased reopening.

The number of corona cases climbed to 35,451 with 2,432 new cases. In the last one month, Covid cases went up by 91.2 per cent and death rate increased by 70 per cent.

While new coronavirus cases have continued to soar, the state is also witnessing an alarming and worrying trend of spike in deaths caused by Covid-19. Andhra Pradesh recorded 44 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, 43 the previous day. On Saturday, AP reported 37 fatalities. The fatalities climbed to 452 after the 44 deaths. The grim record of deaths comes at a time when the state has reopened businesses and transport.

Though a surge in testing explains some of the recent increases, experts have argued ramped up screenings cannot account for the whole spike, pointing to possible community transmission although the Andhra Pradesh government has been vehemently denying the same. Experts attribute the surge in cases as people began shedding masks and ignoring social distancing practices resulting in a second wave of infection.