Lucifer Remake: Headaches for Chiranjeevi and Charan

Ever since Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to feature in the remake of Lucifer, there are several speculations about the project. Saaho fame Sujeeth was roped in to direct the movie and he is busy with the script work. Tollywood media houses speculated several names for the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister and the lead antagonist in the film. The makers were left surprised about where these speculations emerged from.

Names like Suhasini, Vijayashanthi, Khusbhoo and others are rumored for the sister’s role. Names like Jagapathi Babu, Rahman and others are speculated for the villain’s role. There are even rumors that several changes are done for the script and Lucifer remake will also have a heroine for the Telugu version. The latest news making rounds is that Chiranjeevi is unhappy with the script work done by Sujeeth and he has been asked to leave the project.

Chiranjeevi and Charan are left restless with the regular speculations about the film. Tollywood media has been widely speculating about this project more than other films. Chiranjeevi’s prestigious film Acharya is not in the news but things about Lucifer remake are widely discussed. The shoot of the film starts once Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will announce interesting things about Lucifer remake soon.