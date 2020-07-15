‘Sunna Vaddi’ scheme was Nallari idea but not YSR

The YCP Government was luring the farmers by promising benefits to them under the ‘Sunna Vaddi’ (zero interest) loans scheme. CM Jagan Reddy has also named this after his father. Now, the scheme is being called YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runa Pathakam. But it was former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy who first introduced zero interest while the YCP continued the same but renamed it to ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runa Pathakam’.

Now, the opponents are demanding that the zero interest scheme should be named after Kiran Kumar Reddy. The credit must go to him. Also, the YCP government GO 464 issued for zero interest scheme on June 30 has created a lot of confusion. This GO would not pass on required benefits to the farmers. And, there was no mention of whether the Pavala Vaddi scheme was being continued or not. It was the YSR government that first brought the Pavala Vaddi scheme and this should be continued as before.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy asserted that if Jagan Reddy wanted to preserve his father’s memory, he should continue YSR Pavala Vaddi scheme but not disrespect other leaders. Even the GO 464 has complicated the system of providing interest benefit to the farmers instead of simplifying the procedures. This involved a laborious filling of long forms that the bankers would be sure to neglect and eventually farmers would lose the benefit undoubtedly.

The TDP leader deplored that the government was creating more and more problems for the farmers rather than giving required assistance to them. There was no commitment to do soil testing, seed supply, micro nutrients, provision of agricultural implements and also natural farming methods.