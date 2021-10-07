69 Telugus in Hurun India Richest List 2021

Corona may have hit the Telugu states hard. Life may have been under lockdown. But, the richest of the two Telugu states, have only grown richer than the riches. According to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Richest list 2021, there are 69 persons from the two Teugu states with a cumulative assets worth of Rs 3.79 lakh crore.

To make it to the list, one has to have more than Rs 1000 crore worth of assets. Compared to last year, 13 new businessmen managed to find a place in the list. There are two women in the list. Significantly, 21 of the 69 richest persons are from the pharma sector.

Of the 69, 56 are from Hyderabad, four are from Rangareddy and three from Vizag. Murali Divi of the Divis Laboratories is at the top of the list with cumulative assets of Rs 79000 crore. G Parthasarathi Reddy of Hetero Labs is in the second position with Rs 261000 crore. PV Krishna Reddy and P Pichireddy of MEIL are in the third position with Rs 23400 crore. K Satish Reddy of the Dr Reddys Labs, G Amarender Reddy of GAR, M Satyanarayana Reddy of MSN Laboratories, GV Prasad of the Dr Reddy’s labs, Venkateswarlu Jasti of Suven Pharma, PVN Raju of Gland Pharma and VC Nannapaneni of Natco Pharma are among the top ten of the list.

Like last year’s list, the achievers are mainly from the Pharma and infra sectors. These two sectors saw burgeoning growth even during the lockdown period.