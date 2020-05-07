8 dead, 600 hospitalized in Visakha gas leak, Modi calls up Jagan

A major gas leak in a polymer company in Visakhapatnam has led to death of at eight five people, including a child and two senior citizens. One of them fell into well while trying to escape.

Over 600 have been hospitalized following the leak, which took place at LG Polymers chemical plant owned at R R Venkatapura around 2.30 am on Thursday after they inhailed toxic PVC gas (or Styrene) leaked from LG Polymers. Styrene gas is used to make plastics and rubber and can be dangerous. The gas had leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to coronavirus lockdown in place since late March. The plant was reopened after easing of the lockdown regulations without proper safety measures and adequate maintenance before starting production work led to the tragedy. The plant is owned by the South Korean company LG Corp.

At least eight people had died from toxic gas exposure and that 600 others were affected by the gas to varying degrees, including some who are in intensive care. The toxic fumes have spread over five villages and officials have been evacuating people from surrounding areas. As the gas spread, residents ran out of their homes in panic. Hordes of people came out of their houses faces covered, ambulances rushing towards the the affected areas. Video footage showed dozens of men and women lying unconscious in the street. Hundreds of people have been taken to hospital – many complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes, nausea and breathing problems. Ambulances, fire engines and policemen reached the chemical plant. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation and is rushing to the Port City.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to inquire about the situation. Modi expressed his condolences for the families of the deceased and issued instructions for proper treatment and assistance to be given to those who have taken ill. Modi also spoke to Union home ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take stock of the situation in Vizag arising out of the gas leak. The prime minister has also convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority at 11 am in wake of the situation, the PMO said.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Union Home Ministry officials and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation “which is being monitored closely.” “Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, “which is being monitored closely.” “The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam,” tweeted Amit Shah.

Andhra Pradesh Govenor Bishwabhushan Harichandan expressed anguish over the situation in Visakha. Bishwabhushan Harichandan advised the government to press in Red Cross volunteers to mitigate the crisis.