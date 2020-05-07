Summer 2022 release for Prabhas’ Next

After the super success of Baahubali franchise, Prabhas is picking up projects that are large in scale and are made on pan Indian standards. The actor is currently busy with Radha Krishna Kumar’s periodic drama that will release this year. Prabhas signed a big-budget film in the direction of Nag Ashwin. The talented director already completed the script work of the project and he is occupied with the pre-production work. As per the update, the regular shoot of the film will commence from October this year.

The movie will be made on a huge budget and it will hit the screens in summer 2022. Prabhas was extremely impressed with the script and signed the film without a second thought. C Ashwini Dutt will bankroll this big-budget film that will release in all the Indian languages. There are several speculations about the genre, budget of the project. Nag Ashwin and his team kept things under wraps without disclosing much about the project. More details will be made official during the film’s launch.