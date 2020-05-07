A sequel for Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari on Cards

Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari will stand as one of the classics of Telugu cinema. Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, the film featured Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead roles. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt during his recent interview said that the sequel for Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari is on and he would retire from Telugu cinema after he is done with the film. Ashwini Dutt did not reveal much about the project as of now and he said that the details would be announced at the right time.

After Chiranjeevi made his comeback with Khaidi No 150, Ashwini Dutt too was in race to produce a film with Megastar. He even expressed that he would produce Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari sequel with Chiranjeevi. After the super success of Mahanati, the film’s director Nag Ashwin met Chiranjeevi and there were speculations that they are in talks for a sci-fi film. But Nag Ashwin moved on to his next with Prabhas in the lead role. Ashwini Dutt said that the details about Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari sequel would be announced soon.