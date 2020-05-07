Toxic leak from industry sickens local public in Vizag

In a pre-dawn industrial mishap today, chemical leakage from an industry caused widespread sickness among local people in Gopalapatnam area in Visakhapatnam Executive Capital City. The toxic leak took place at LG Polymers located at RR Venkatapuram. It had an immediate impact on local population such that some people were seen fallen on the roadsides there. The authorities shifted them to hospitals. Many families hid themselves inside their homes. There were no immediate reports as to when the leakage would be controlled.

Amid fears of bigger threat, the Vizag authorities decided to sound alarm and vacate the residents from the locality. Police have already issued cautionary warnings to residents to shift to safer places early. Small leakages from industries located within the limits of the port city were common but they would be fixed immediately. But, this time considerable damage has been done to the public health.

Most of the affected persons were stated to be women, children and aged people.