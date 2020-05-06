Telangana reports 11 new cases, all from Hyderabad

Telangana on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s tally to 1,107, officials said.

All 11 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad, the worst affected among 33 districts of the state.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, no deaths occurred on Wednesday. The death toll remains at 29.

Twenty people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery. This took the number of discharged so far to 648. The number of active cases now stands at 430.

The number of districts with no new positive cases for the last 14 days rose to 22 from 17 districts on Monday. Three districts have not reported any positive case till date.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who held a review meeting with top officials on Wednesday, asked officials to ensure implementation of strict regulations in Hyderabad and its surrounding places where there is more spread of coronavirus.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that the situation in the state is under control except in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts. “The spread is less in other districts. All the new cases being reported are from Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Hence the officials should put more focus on Hyderabad,” he said.

The Chief Minister said whoever is having symptoms should be given treatment and all those who came in contact with the positive cases should be quarantined. “Ensure strict measures so that nobody from Hyderabad should go out nor outsiders enter into Hyderabad. Appoint sharp police, IAS and Medical and Health officers as the Special Officers. Round off the entire Hyderabad and eradicate the virus,” the CM said.

He also asked officials to be on alert at villages bordering Kurnool and Guntur districts of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“Coronavirus spread is rampant in the neighbouring Kurnool and Guntur districts of AP. Appoint special officers in these border districts and see to it that nobody enters the state nor leave it. The virus not originated from here. It came from outside and spread. Hence, the more effectively we control movement of people, the Virus can be controlled substantially,” the CM said.

The meeting was attended by Medical and Health Minister E. Rajender, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health) Shanta Kumari, Principal Secretaries Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao and others.