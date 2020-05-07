CM rushing to Vizag to review relief for victims of killer gas leak

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is rushing to Visakhapatnam port city following death of several persons and injuries to hundreds more in toxic gas leak there. Minister Avanti Srinivas already reached the place and oversaw relief operations. The victims were being shifted to the KGH and also private hospitals in the city. The leak occurred as the LG Polymers factory reopened after the 40 day closure dur to lockdown. Doubts arose over lack of proper maintenance of gas thanks in the factory due to lack of workforce during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of three persons and hospitalisation of hundreds more following the industrial toxic gas leak in Visakhapatnam in the early morning hours of today.

Mr. Naidu expressed shock over the killer gas leak at RR Venkatapuram in Gopalapatnam area in the port city. Not just human beings, even the livestock fatalities were reported. The TDP chief called for immediate efforts to be made on a war footing to save the affected people and livestock.