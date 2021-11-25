Ram Charan’s next collaboration with renowned director Shankar Shanmugham, tentatively titled ‘RC15’, is a highly anticipated movie.

After ‘RRR’, this is Ram Charan’s another pan-India film.

Reports suggest that the makers have roped in talented dancers from different countries for a song shooting. As many as 80 dancers from across the globe from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Europe, have flown to Hyderabad, where the shooting is currently going on at a brisk pace.

A video that was posted on Twitter features the dancers practicing before the actual shoot. Stationed at the Ramoji Film City of Hyderabad, the technicians have erected a lavish set for the song as well. The song will be shot for 10 days, and famous choreographer Jaani Master is to compose the steps.

This is the second schedule of shooting for ‘RC15’, which has Ram Charan on the sets along with the other actors and technicians working on the sets. Actress Kiara Advani plays the female lead in ‘RC15’. This massive movie marks the second collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani after ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’.

Recently, producer Dil Raju made a massive deal of Rs 350 crore with Zee Studios, where the latter acquired theatrical, satellite, and digital rights of ‘RC15’.