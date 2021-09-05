A Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema

The theatres across the Telugu states are back to showing cinemas from August. Movies like SR Kalyanamandapam, Thimmarusu, Paagal and Raja Raja Chora had a decent run at the ticket windows. None of the biggies made way for a theatrical release for now. Gopichand’s Seetimaarr would be the first big film from Telugu cinema to release in theatres after the second wave of the coronavirus. This Friday, Nootokka Jillala Andagadu and Dear Megha released in theatres. The audience showed no interest in these films and they are struggling to report decent footfalls across the Telugu states.

The distributors will not recover the digital charges of both these films which indicates the numbers reported for these films. Hollywood film Shang-Chi is reporting good numbers across the multiplexes and urban locations. Some of the screens across AP and Telangana canceled the shows because of the poor numbers for the recent Telugu releases. The entire Tollywood is waiting for the release of Gopichand’s Seetimaarr that is releasing during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend.