Pawan Kalyan lends his support to Mogulayya

Janasena Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan met folk Kinnera artist Darshanam Mogulayya and offered him financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs today. Darshanam Mogulayya lent his voice for the introduction song of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak. Darshanam Mogulayya is a native of Telangana’s Amrabad Forest Reserve who happens to be a rare artist of Kinnera. With such artists and musicians struggling to compete with the modern music, Pawan Kalyan supported folk music several times in his career.

Pawan Kalyan handed over the cheque to Darshanam Mogulayya today and Janasena party released the pictures through the official twitter page. Kinnera is an ancient musical art of Telangana which is almost faded away and Darshanam Mogulayya is the only remaining Kinnera Maestro. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are shooting for Bheemla Nayak currently. Directed by Saagar Chandra, the film releases for Sankranthi 2022.