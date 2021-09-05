DJ Tillu Teaser: Siddhu’s Show All The Way!

As we know, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is a good performer and also a talented writer. He indeed worked in writing department for his previous films as well. The young hero wrote dialogues alone, while he along with his director Vimal Krishna has penned story and screenplay for DJ Tillu teaser of which is unveiled just a while ago.

Going by the teaser which is protagonist centric, Siddhu plays a happy go lucky guy who feels playing music at Bonalu and Jathara is a real DJ job than working at a posh areas like clubs. This spoiled youngster is in love with Neha Shetty. There’s everything other than the love thing between the two and they are caught red-handed kissing each other in car and cops are after them.

It’s Siddhu’s show all the way and his Hyderabad slang makes the teaser an interesting watch. It’s just a teaser, but it promises the film is going to be a fun ride from start to end.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film will release in October.