A dozen projects put Thaman busy in this lockdown time

Young music sensation Thaman started this year with a bang and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will stand as the best work of him. He composed the background score for Nani’s V which is waiting for release. His next committed projects Vakeel Saab, Solo Brathuke So Better, Krack are in final stages of shoot and they would hit the screens soon. Thaman is already focused on the re-recording work of these films. He is also committed to projects like Balakrishna-Boyapati film, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish, Varun Tej’s sportsdrama and some other projects.

Thaman bagged the opportunity to work for Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and NTR’s film with Trivikram. He started working on both these projects recently. Juggling between these projects, Thaman already had the best and busy lockdown period. He kept working without breaks from the past few months to meet the deadlines and deliver the best. Balancing the work, Thaman should deliver his best for all these films to make his place prominent on the top of the list.