Digital Promotions: New ways of earnings for top actresses

Gone are the days when actresses earned big amounts through endorsements, inaugurations and promoting brands. These were equal to their film earnings per year. With the coronavirus outbreak, the shoots are stalled and the actresses could not earn much through the brands and endorsements. Small heroines who depended on earning money through endorsements have been in struggling phase.

However, things are different with top heroines. They have chosen digital ways of promotions through which they made handsome money during the lockdown. South Indian actresses Samantha, Kajal, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah and Rashmika kept themselves busy at home and promoted several brands through their social media platforms and took hefty remunerations. Samantha was promoting Myntra and she even shot for a short video byte at home to promote the brand.

Pooja Hegde campaigned for ‘Swag se Solo’ while Kajal, Tamannaah and Rakul were busy promoting various international brands. Along with these, they are charging a bomb per social media post as they have been enjoying millions of followers. All these actresses spent quality time with their families during this lockdown time and they managed to earn decent money through these digital promotions.